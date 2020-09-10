Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developers want council approval this week for $1.1b project

        Premium Content Developers want council approval this week for $1.1b project

        Property New deadline aims for green light this week, but a council director says that will not happen.

        • 10th Sep 2020 2:22 PM
        Snake bites man at Brandy Creek

        Premium Content Snake bites man at Brandy Creek

        Breaking Paramedics rushed to a private property to treat the man.

        HIT AND RUN: Police search for driver after man injured

        Premium Content HIT AND RUN: Police search for driver after man injured

        Crime He was struck in Airlie Beach on Saturday morning and taken to hospital with a head...

        $2m lifeline to save ‘mum and dad’ business falls short

        Premium Content $2m lifeline to save ‘mum and dad’ business falls short

        Business Young family says funding shortfalls could mark the end of their marine business.