Individual efforts rewarded by Souths

MOTHERHOOD, pregnancy and all that entails has caused a roller coaster of a season for Souths Sharks.

Depth is critical in the Mackay A-Grade women's competition and Sharks player Pani Rupapere can attest to that.

This year's minor premiers have gone through "huge changes” this season but still managed to come out on top.

Rupapere said when family comes first a successful team needs to be adaptable.

"We've had a couple of our players become pregnant and others out because of injuries. We have had a lot of changes through the year,” she said.

"I myself had a small break to deal with my family; we're mums at the end of the year and then women in league.”

The unexpected might be challenging, but Rupapere said it was what made the women's game stand out.

"It makes people really step up and show up to play. Two of the players we lost to pregnancy this year were key roles, so one of our younger girls had a chance to step up and have a go,” she said.

While missing a critical player when finals roll around could be stressful, Rupapere said it made the end result all the more sweet.

"The (young players) know when the time to step into the team and take over is. It's just really nice to see when a young person can come, do a job, and do it really well.”

Rupapere commended Souths' senior players for forging a strong spine, especially former Brothers players, Tara Westera and Jess Gracie, who changed clubs to strengthen the female competition.

New leadership was said to have put the women on the right path.

"Coach Eddie (Cates) has been travelling from Prossie, so he comes to training on a Monday and Wednesday, which I think has made the girls more accountable to show up,” Rupapere said.

The Women's A-Grade minor premiers will use their week off to build team dynamic and patch up some of their rough areas.

"We have lots of good individuals, but getting together and becoming a team unit from here on out is our focus,” Rupapere said.

"At times we're still in that learning phase and sometimes we need to do hard things to get where we want to be.”