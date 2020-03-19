Menu
Clouds blend in with sea line at Mackay Harbour this morning as rain falls. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Weather

‘Indoor weather’ forecast for Mackay, Whitsunday

Melanie Whiting
19th Mar 2020 12:27 PM
PLENTY of rainy and cloudy days are forecast for the Mackay Whitsunday region over the coming week.

With many people stuck in isolation, quarantine or work from home scenarios, the region is set to experience what many would describe as ideal indoor weather.

Possible showers and overcast days are forecast for Mackay until next Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said the showers were due to a southeasterly bringing moisture to the coast.

“There will be a bit of an increase in the north tropical coast, with enhanced rainfall reaching as far south as Mackay over the weekend,” Mr Markworth said.

Mackay can expect about 10-15mm of rain over the next seven days.

Mr Markworth said the best time for rain should be early next week.

Strong winds that have lashed the coast are expected to ease over coming days.

“Coastal conditions should improve,” Mr Markworth said.

“There is still a slight risk of onshore showers, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a few clouds.”

