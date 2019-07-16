Industrial action deferred until ballot decision revealed

The QTU has deferred industrial action originally planned for Thursday, July 18.

INDUSTRIAL action planned to take place on Thursday by members of the Queensland Teachers' Union has been deferred in wake of a State Government during the first week of July.

The QTU's State Conference endorsed the State Government's wages offer and has recommended its members accept the offer via a ballot to be conducted from now until Friday, August 2.

QTU's North Queensland representative Paul Waters said if the ballots returned more than 50 per cent support from members the offer would be accepted and industrial action would be cancelled.

This means school will run as usual on Thursday with union members remaining in the classroom.

The State Government's offer contained a proposal of increased salaries, along with classifications for principals and other promotional positions.

If accepted, Queensland's principals the highest paid state school principals in Australia.

"The offer will also see all primary school teachers receive an extra 30 minutes of paid non-contact time daily,” Mr Waters said.

"The QTU Conference was in overwhelming support of the offer and has encouraged its members to vote yes on the ballot.

"In some ways the State Government's offer goes further down the track than previously anticipated - it has been a great result.”