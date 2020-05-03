Menu
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.

The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.

Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.

"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."

The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.

