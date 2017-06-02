Industry rates high

SUCCESS: Celebrant Donna Fornasiero, Rhiannon Hunter and Julie Rolf of I Do Events Whitsunday, Eddie and Claire Caruana of The Event Company Whitsundays, Debbie Smith of Whitsunday Baked Creations, Tanya Watts of Botanica Weddings and Kim Dobson of Beautiful Weddings Whitsunday.

WITH beautiful blue waters and stunning backdrops perfect for the ultimate wedding album, it's no wonder so many brides and grooms choose the Whitsundays for their special day.

And recently it was made clear just how popular the Whitsundays are, with eight local business operators named as finalists in the latest Australian Bridal Industry Academy (ABIA) Awards.

The Academy hosts five award ceremonies across the country each year, with more than 30 categories including best wedding venues, bridal make-up artists, wedding photographers and wedding planners.

Winners and finalists are decided by couples who rate the quality of product, quality of service, attitude of staff and value for money.

This year, finalists from the Whitsundays are: Whitsunday Baked Creations, wedding celebrant Donna Fornasiero, Daydream Island Weddings, Botanica Weddings, The Event Company Whitsundays, In the Booth, Beautiful Weddings Whitsundays and I Do Events Whitsundays.

Kim Dobson from Beautiful Weddings Whitsunday said it was "very exciting” to be named a finalist.

"The franchise have won it a few times in the past (so) I think we'll be up there,” she said.

"Hopefully we'll be the winner but everyone's talented at what they do.”

Tanya Watts from Botanica Weddings said having eight Whitsunday finalists was "great for the industry”.

"Especially during this time and what we've been through with Cyclone Debbie,” she said.

"It's great for us to be so established in the Australian wedding industry as a whole.”

To view the full list of finalists, visit www.abia.com.au/awards.

The winners will be announced on June 13 in Brisbane.

