Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUTURE LUNCH
FUTURE LUNCH
Business

Industry slams Tourism Minister’s tweet

by Chris Calcino
31st Jul 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Far North's slumping visitation numbers will take centre stage when Queensland Parliament's week of estimate hearings tackles tourism today.

Opposition tourism spokesman David Crisafulli is expected to pepper the State Government with questions about the state of the industry in Cairns and surrounds.

He pulled up Tourism Minister Kate Jones after she tweeted "Tourism is booming in Queensland - particularly on the Sunshine Coast" in response to an article about record visitation to that region.

"Businesses in Cairns are hanging on by their fingernails and to hear the minister say tourism is booming must be ashes in their mouths," he said.

"The industry needs a leader, not a cheerleader.

"Things are tough in the tourism sector in most parts of Queensland, and Cairns is doing it tough."

Ms Jones said she understood recent months had been difficult for Cairns.

"However, David Crisafulli should know that tourists are now spending $650 million more in Cairns compared to when he was a minister in the Newman Government," she said.

More Stories

kate jones social media tourism industry tourism minister tweet

Top Stories

    LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    Business A large residential development application for 28 hillside dwellings has been given its sixth and final extension by council.

    Hopes rise for a potential multicultural festival

    premium_icon Hopes rise for a potential multicultural festival

    Council News Council plans for a festival celebrating region's multiculturalism.　

    Health warning after spate of attacks by unlikely predator

    premium_icon Health warning after spate of attacks by unlikely predator

    Health Five people have presented to a Mackay region hospital so far.

    Tasered after running from the law

    premium_icon Tasered after running from the law

    Crime A Proserpine man committed three offences trying to avoid the law.

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:00 AM