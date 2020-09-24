Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
News

Baby, man in hospital after Bilo backyard shed fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
24th Sep 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

11.31AM:

PARAMEDICS have taken a baby  and a man in his 20s to Biloela Hospital for observations.

Initial 11.07AM: 

A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela has paramedics and fire officers on high alter this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Biloela at 10.45am this morning.

The QAS spokesman said the responding paramedics were assessing a male patient in an unknown condition at this stage.

The spokesman was unsure of whether or not the patient would need transport to hospital.

MORE TO COME.

Community Newsletter SignUp
backyard fire child injured fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3cm headache in Shute Harbour restoration

        Premium Content 3cm headache in Shute Harbour restoration

        Council News Some work on Shute Harbour has been paused as designers grapple with pile movement.

        Why there’s smoke haze hanging over Airlie Beach right now

        Premium Content Why there’s smoke haze hanging over Airlie Beach right now

        Information Residents have been noticing hazy conditions over the water.

        Echo Park Speedway in stalemate over land lease

        Premium Content Echo Park Speedway in stalemate over land lease

        Council News The association says it can’t access 100 acres of land despite holding a lease from...

        Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Premium Content Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Health The plight for a second doctor has gone on for years and now the long wait has...