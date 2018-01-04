Infectious dance funk gets Paddy's moving

GET FUNKY: Jacuzzi Masterpiece will be at Paddy's all week.

YOU may recognise this crowd favourite from playing at various spots around Airlie Beach over the weekend but Jacuzzi Masterpiece are backing it up every night this week at Paddy Shenanigans.

Starting their live music extravaganza yesterday, JM will take the main stage at Paddy's from 10.30pm tonight again and 11pm for the weekend gigs kicking off tomorrow.

Touring as a trio in Airlie Beach, this is the second time JM has been to Paddy's.

The venue's entertainment manager Trevor Green said band members are among the top Australia has to offer.

"They are a real talented bunch of musos,” he said.

"They play funky and groovy music which is infectious and turns the audience into dance machines.”

Keyboard player Michael Caruana said they really enjoyed the vibe the band got.

"We always have a great time in Airlie.”

A sentiment mutli- talented vocalist and guitar player Aaron Saxon and drummer Cliff Raux echoed as they geared up for an "incredible week” in Airlie.

Playing some great covers and tracks from their EP, the Melbourne-based funk band plays music styled by influences from some of the greatest funk artists of all time.

These include James Brown, The Commodores, Stevie Wonder and Jamiriqui.

Formed in 2016, JM has released a self-titled EP and aim to have their second EP out early in this year.

The band has played festivals and venues around Australia. Jacuzzi Masterpiece featured at the Brighter Days festival and Gold Coast Night Quarter.

LIVE MUSIC

WHO: Jacuzzi Masterpiece

WHEN: January 4-7

WHERE: Paddy Shenanigans

COST: Free weeknights, weekends $5 after 10.30pm