INFERNO: Man watches as car goes up in flames

INFERNO: Paul Frank could do nothing but watch, as his car became engulfed by flames on Friday night. Paul Frank

DRIVING along Shute Harbour Rd with a smoking car at peak hour is the last thing anyone wants, especially on a Friday night.

For Paul Frank, watching as his car become engulfed by flames was the cherry on top.

After dialling triple-0, he realised there wasn't much he could do to quell the flames.

"I just stood back and watched the barbecue,” he said.

Mr Frank was driving back to Airlie Beach from Proserpine, and said he first noticed smoke with an electrical smell as he was driving along Hamilton Plains.

He pulled over to investigate, but when he couldn't find anything indicating his car was about to burst into flames, Mr Frank continued on his way, before having to pull over again as smoke started billowing out from under the dashboard.

"It was starting to get pretty cloudy in there, it was like a hot box,” he said.

"When I stopped I realised how much smoke was actually in the car.”

Mr Frank said at least 10 cars drove past his smoking Subaru Liberty on the side of the road, and while he was more than capable of dialling triple-0 and waiting for the fire brigade to arrive, he said he found it surprising no one stopped to see if he was OK.

"I'd stop if I saw a smoking car,” he said.

"It's not until it's fully engulfed that people pull over to have a gander.”

GUTTED: Paul Frank's car was completely destroyed after a fire ripped through the vehicle on Friday night. Paul Frank

Once Mr Frank had accepted that the car was gone, he said he was "relatively calm” as he watched the blaze destroy the car.

He said it was "quite interesting” to see it burn.

"Tthe air bags exploded with a bit of a bang,” he said.

Lucky for Mr Frank, the car he usually drives was at the mechanics, but he said it was unfortunate he lost a few personal items in the blaze, including his favourite Katy Perry CD.

Proserpine Fire Brigade officer in charge Lieutenant Brian Little said one crew was called to the scene about 6.30pm and was able to douse the flames, but not before the fire had completely gutted the car.

Lieutenant Little said the fire was caused by an electrical fault.