Mikayla Noakes outside Tweed Heads Court. Pic: Adam Head
Crime

Influencer sentenced for involvement in drug syndicate

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2021 5:48 AM
A bartender and Instagram influencer caught up in a cross-border drug syndicate was sentenced in Tweed Heads Local Court.

Mikayla Noakes pleaded guilty to four charges: participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, two counts of supply prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug.

The 20-year-old, with more than 12,000 Instagram followers, is among a group of seven accused of being part of a syndicate supplying cocaine across the Gold Coast and Tweed.

Other alleged members of the group who are still before the courts include Noakes' surfer boyfriend, Tate Robinson, 22, former Titans star Michael Gordon, accused syndicate ringleader Jack Stuart Jones, 21, Jed Conroy, 21, Kai Buzic, 20 and Samuel Levi Collin Shaw.

Mikayla Noakes.
According to court documents, police intercepted about 34,000 "phone activations" between various members of the group during the course of the Strike Force Caved investigation that led to their arrests.

Noakes was living with her surfer boyfriend, 22-year-old Tate Robinson, when police executed a search warrant on their home in Casuarina.

Noakes was charged with cocaine possession on November 14 last year, after she was stopped near the Pacific Highway at Chinderah.

Mikayla Noakes and boyfriend Tate Robinson.
Her two supply charges related to sales of small amounts of cocaine on October 4 and November 14, although on the second occasion when she was stopped police seized 0.78g of the drug.

According to court documents, she had a further 4g hidden in her bra which was not discovered at the time.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, has pleaded guilty to being part of a major cross-border drug syndicate between NSW and Queensland.
Noakes was sentenced last week to a 12 month intensive correction order with conditions to perform 100 hours community service and was fined $300.

