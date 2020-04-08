Police arrested a man after he crashed a rare Porsche in New York. Photo: Instagram/ronniecnyc

Police arrested a man after he crashed a rare Porsche in New York. Photo: Instagram/ronniecnyc

New York City police have charged a man with drug-related driving offences after he wrecked a rare supercar while skidding around empty streets.

US media reports say Ben Chen, a supercar collector with 377,000 Instagram followers, was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs when police found his shattered car in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene shows a blue Porsche supercar sliding out of control before crashing into a parked car and leaving the crash scene.

The car in question is a heavily modified example of Porsche's V10-powered Carrera GT. Regular examples of the rare Porsche - considered alongside the likes of Ferrari's F40 and the McLaren F1 as one of the greatest driver's cars built - are listed online for $1.3 million.

The smashed model is heavily modified by German tuner Gemballa.

The tuner's "Mirage" package for the Porsche starts at $US325,000 ($528,000), though bespoke work applied to the blue car could push its overall value closer to $2 million.

Tuesday's crash came as the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area marked more than 1000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. The densely-populated area is in lockdown as one of the worst-affected regions in the world. About 5500 people have died in New York City as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, far more than the 50 people killed in Australia so far.

Originally published as Influencer's $2m supercar lockdown crash