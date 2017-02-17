Information yet to be released

MORE information on the proposal for a car park at Whitsunday Shopping Centre will be released in due course.

Centre manager Therese Manning said there was no new information at this stage.

"We might have more information in two weeks, each day changes and we are never sure how quick progress will be,” she said.

"We will keep the public well informed when we are aware.”

This proposal is the first to be considered since the shopping centre fire last year.