Infrastructure set to fire up in Funnel Bay

STEP AHEAD: Funnel Bay and surrounding areas are set for further development.

FUNNEL Bay is continuing to punch above its weight.

A range of infrastructure developments including construction of a larger water main, installation of a reticulated sewerage system and a Fibre to Premises NBN system are set to broaden the appeal of the area.

The water main was connected this week along Jasinique Drive to Langford Road near the entrance to Funnel Bay.

The sewerage system will service the surrounding areas and replace septic tanks currently in use.

When fibre-to-the-premises replaces the fibre-to-the-node NBN system, residents will have access to much quicker internet speeds.

These developments are expected to reach completion by the end of June. PRDnationwide Whitsunday principal Christie Leet said this was great news for existing and prospective residents in the area.

"I think they mean things to the investor and things to the residents of the greater Funnel Bay area,” he said.

"The people there are in an area surrounded by wilderness but also have full town services with such a high degree of seclusion.

"All the existing residents in that area can access these services.”

PRDnationwide Whitsunday has also presented a Master Plan to Council for approval for an additional 189 apartments, five villas and 34 landlots.