Menu
Login
Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in a serious condition in Brisbane, her family are appealing for public help via a Go Fund Me account.
Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in a serious condition in Brisbane, her family are appealing for public help via a Go Fund Me account.
Health

Injured girl's family plea for help as she fights for life

Ellen Ransley
by
5th Jan 2019 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

THE FAMILY of a young girl, critically injured in a horse-riding accident, are appealing for help as their daughter continues to fight.

Kaylee-Anne Carfantan was involved in a serious incident on Wednesday in Roma, when her horse, her self-proclaimed best friend, reared and went backwards.

The 14-year-old was with her trainer at the time, who watched as the horses' back landed on the girl's stomach, with her roping saddle still on.

The roping saddle dug into her, causing significant damage, before a Care Flight helicopter flew her from Roma hospital to Brisbane's Queensland Children's Hospital.

Kaylee-Anne's injuries include a punctured lung, cracked ribs, ruptured liver, a sliced kidney, a tear in her oesophagus and internal bleeding.

Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
Kaylee-Anne Carfantan is in Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Her mother Sara said she was in a critical condition.

"I have a beautiful friend who set me up a go fund me to help, to try and get the word out."

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the Carfantan family, with a $30, 000 goal set to help with travel costs, food, accommodation, medical costs and help cover loss of wages during the time.

If you would like to help, please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/kaylee-carfantan-horse-accident-recovery-fund?fbclid=IwAR2eG7NjXBGv00cKKIFjdAJ71ApPRwNVLRsZaxaJyQGJSvmkz_FVT2uh0no

accident editors picks go fund me horse riding accident roma

Top Stories

    Blustery conditions hampering anglers

    Blustery conditions hampering anglers

    Sport What fish are biting around the traps.

    Frog is 'hoppy' to be home

    Frog is 'hoppy' to be home

    News The frog was injured by a whipper snipper eight weeks ago.

    Witness the fitness at last park run for 2018

    Witness the fitness at last park run for 2018

    News The last parkrun of 2018 saw 90 runners tackle the 5km course.

    Council welcomes interim CEO into the fold

    Council welcomes interim CEO into the fold

    News Whitsunday Regional Council welcomes interim CEO into the fold

    Local Partners