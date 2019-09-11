Injury scare for Wallabies camp

Adam Coleman of the Wallabies walks from the field at Bankwest Stadium.

AUSTRALIA lock Adam Coleman is avoiding contact training to protect his thumb ahead of the Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji as a trio of snubbed players join the team to train in Japan.

Coleman hurt his thumb in the Wallabies' win over Samoa in Sydney on Saturday but is expected to be available for the opening pool game in Sapporo on September 21.

But with the Rebels man being kept away from contact for two days as a precaution, Luke Jones has been called up to the team's training base in steamy Odawara.

Tom Banks and Jack Maddocks - who also missed the 31-man cup squad - are already with the team training in 30 degree heat in front of excited crowds of 2000.

Jones, Banks and Maddocks are allowed to train with the team until Saturday, when they will return to Australia and log game time in the NRC.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said centre Tevita Kuridrani (hamstring) was on track to be available against Fiji while rookie Jordan Petaia (also hamstring) was being targeted to get right for the second game against Wales.

"Tevita is nearly running at full pace," Cheika said.

Odawara has renamed itself 'Odawallaby' as they embrace the Aussies and have decked out the city in gold.

"The players aren't tired, they are excited," Cheika said.

"There's only one goal - to win the World Cup.

"We've been training very hard.

"We're ready and the referee just needs to blow the whistle.

"Snow, desert, night time, day time, doesn't matter - just get out and play.

"The conditions are the same for everyone."