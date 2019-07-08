Inmate stabbed five times in jail attack

A PRISONER at a NSW correctional facility on the mid north coast is in hospital suffering stab wounds across body including the head after an apparent jail attack.

Two ambulances were called to a correctional centre at Kempsey on the NSW mid north coast about 1pm following reports an inmate had been stabbed.

The correctional centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"On arrival we found an inmate with five puncture wounds and he was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a satisfactory condition,'' an NSW ambulance spokesman said.

The inmate is in a “satisfactory condition”. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The 30-year-old had wounds to the chest, back, shoulder and some to the head.

What was used as a weapon has not been identified.

Prison authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.