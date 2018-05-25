Inner islands yielding coral trout in good numbers

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

EVEN though the southeast trade breezes are well and truly up, the inshore grounds at Hydeaway Bay are still sheltered and the close-to-home fishing has been red hot.

There are plenty of coral trout around in the shallows and although the average size is down on conventional bait fishing we're still bringing some big ones undone using deep rigged live baits or by finesse fishing with soft plastics and light line.

Ben Schutt with a good fingermark caught on a soft plastic with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

The current lack of inshore baits schools has not hindered the pelagic fishing one bit as here has been a nice bite going on right back up in the back of Edgecumbe Bay, with multiple species of trevally, mackerel and the odd big queenfish keen for a feed up on the shallow rubble patches.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing

Islands

THE islands have been fishing well for coral trout for the anglers who have braved the winds and choppy conditions.

Most reports have been around South Molle and Daydream Island, with anglers catching good-sized coral trout and good numbers around the fringing reef, fishing 8-10m deep using half pilchards, they have also reported some great size sweetlip in good numbers around the fringing reef as well.

BIG ONE: Michael Atwell caught and released this sailfish with Sea Fever Sportfishing. (From left) Ric Benos, Tony Zahra, Michael Atwell and Jamie Walker. Ash Matthews

As the winds start to ease off we should get some better reports from the outer islands as the last good-weather window had plenty of spanish mackerel turning up everywhere from Solway Passage to Dolphin Point, with most anglers finding a few mackerel. Good numbers of squid have been showing up around the islands in the sheltered bays.

Rock walls/wharf

THE rock walls have slowed down a bit from last week and should only get better with the bigger tides this week.

We have had good reports of garfish around the Whisper Bay boat ramp and Shingly Beach, with queenfish and trevally being in good numbers for anglers fishing around this areas best results have been from anglers fishing lures and live baits.

Jay with a 30kg-plus spanish mackerel hooked, fought and boated in just 3.5m of wate r with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Fingermark bream have shown up off the front of Able Point Marina and Port of Airlie Marina, with anglers using live baits catching a few good-sized fish up to 6kg.

Barramundi are still being reported around the place but mostly seen and not hooked as the colder weather is slowing them down a bit.

Shute Harbour Wharf has also had a run of queenfish and trevally with a couple of reports of mangrove jack being caught, and it should only get better as the winds die down.

Ebony with her first-ever sport fish, a nice golden trevally, with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Rivers and creeks

The Proserpine river has still had great reports of crabs, numbers have died down a bit but anglers are still getting a good feed of crabs.

FISHING in the Proserpine River has been good, with reports of grunter and salmon around the mussel beds just up from the boat ramp.

Salmon have been in good numbers, the best reports coming from the top of the river.

The smaller coastal creeks around Airlie have still a few crabs being caught and mangrove jack still being reported in decent numbers and great size.

Lee, a visiting angler from New Mexico, with a shallow water coral trout caught on a soft plastic. Mick Underwood

The flathead have really been biting well around the mouths of the creeks with anglers using soft plastics having the best luck. making sure your lure keeps bouncing of the bottom is the best way to find a flathead.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World