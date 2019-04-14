The inner workings of our top grammar schools

THE inner workings of some of Queensland's largest and most prestigious schools have been unveiled, revealing huge incomes and property values plus some of the state's top academic results.

By law, Queensland's eight remaining grammar schools must submit their annual ­reports publicly, offering an insight into the operations of the private institutions that collectively teach about 9000 students each year.

The Sunday Mail has studied the just-released 2018 annual reports of Brisbane Grammar School, Brisbane Girls Grammar School, Ipswich Grammar School, Ipswich Girls' Grammar School and Ipswich Junior Grammar School, Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, Rockhampton Grammar School, Toowoomba Grammar School and Townsville Grammar School to reveal a snapshot of their figures.

Together, the eight schools pulled in about $270 million in income last year, including about $160 million in school fees, and were sitting on about $638 million worth of property, plants and equipment value.

They also boasted some of the best academic results in the state, with inner-city boys school Brisbane Grammar, the largest of Queensland's grammar schools, landing the highest number of graduating Year 12 students to receive an OP result between 1 and 5.

Last year was a milestone year for Brisbane Grammar School in other ways too, as the education facility celebrated its 150th anniversary.

"From our major anniversary events, including a gala dinner, royal visit and sport lunch, to reunions around Australia and overseas, our passionate community came together," headmaster Anthony Micallef said.

Brisbane Grammar School headmaster Anthony Micallef (centre) with (from left) students Ryan Hua, 16, Daniel Athanasellis, 17, Toby Taylor, 17, and Saravanan Somasundaram, 17. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

"Our students excelled in the academic, co-curricular and cultural areas during 2018.

"This is testament to our strong learning culture and to the overall breadth and balance of the educational experience Brisbane Grammar School offers boys."

The neighbouring Brisbane Girls Grammar School also had a stellar academic year, being named the top performing NAPLAN school in Queensland for Years 7 and 9, More than half of its OP students landed in the top bracket.

Queensland's longest running grammar institution, Ipswich Grammar School, which was established in 1863, had a strong year academically and also announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art, $10 million STEM Centre.

At Townsville Grammar School, principal Timothy Kelly undertook his first year in the role, with the school's NAPLAN results landing well within the top 20 in the state.

"The academic performance of the school is unquestioned, but it is in the areas of leadership, service and spirit that I sense considerable growth," Mr Kelly said.

"In the years ahead, we can continue to work together as a community to build upon the development of the whole person."