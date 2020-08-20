Innovative eatery headed for heart of Airlie Beach

Patrons will be able to choose from three different food options and a bar with all meals served in a central dining area.

PLANS are underway for an innovative new dining space in Airlie Beach that combines three restaurants and one bar into the same area.

The brand new restaurant site will be known as The Airlie Collective and is located in Pavilion Arcade across from Paradiso Rooftop Bar and Restaurant.

The site will feature three different food offerings with individually operated kitchen areas and one bar.

The space has enough room for about 110 patrons with ocean views.

All meals will be served in a common dining area giving patrons the chance to order from a combination of the four different options.

Patrons will not need to line up as all orders and payments will be done from their phone at their table.

Each table will have a QR code that can be scanned with a phone camera.

The code will take diners to the menu for each food offering.

Pavilions owner and developer Josh Thompson said The Airlie Collective would help boost the town’s food and retail offerings.

“My goal was to make the most of the spectacular ocean views and park aspects and create a central hub for dining and retail,” he said.

Pavilion Arcade has been the subject of significant construction works over the past few years with a $2.5 million damage repair bill after Cyclone Debbie and a further $1.8 million refurbishment and expansion.

The landlord will supply most of the fittings for the restaurants and the search is on for experienced chefs and bartenders who want to launch their own business as part of the unique dining experience.

Ray White Whitsunday’s Tracey Oates said the space would provide both chefs and foodies with a unique experience.

“The Airlie Collective is something we haven’t seen before,” she said.

“This innovative concept enables those without the significant capital required to fit out a venue to own and operate their own business and be part of creating the ultimate foodie location in the Whitsundays.”

The Airlie Collective has been earmarked to open in November.

Anyone with further interest in this opportunity should phone Tracey Oates at Ray White Whitsunday on 0458 474 050.