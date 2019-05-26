Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NT gas plant evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

by WILL ZWAR
26th May 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'SUSPICIOUS' package at the INPEX Gas Plant led to an evacuation of the site after reports were made before 11am on Sunday morning

The package was reported to police just before 11am.

An NT Police spokeswoman said the site had been evacuated prior to the arrival of police.

She said the package turned out to be leftover materials from the plant's construction phase.

"Police attended to a report of suspicious package at the Inpex gas plant. The location was evacuated by Inpex prior to police arrival," she said.

"Inquiries discovered the package was left over material from the construction phase of Inpex."

Police said the area was made safe.

evacuation gas plant inpex

Top Stories

    Man stripped of licence after trifecta of driving offences

    premium_icon Man stripped of licence after trifecta of driving offences

    Crime A man with methamphetamine in his system, who got behind the wheel of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, told the court he was lost for words.

    A great history of last drinks

    A great history of last drinks

    News Celebrating Airlie Beach Hotel's rich history.

    Annual charity ball to help rescue service continue to fly

    Annual charity ball to help rescue service continue to fly

    Whats On Bowen gearing up for Mayor's Annual Charity Ball

    Mobile dental clinic to keep Collinsville smiling

    premium_icon Mobile dental clinic to keep Collinsville smiling

    News Service to ensure those pearly whites are even brighter.