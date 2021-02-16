Menu
Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied.
Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

Aisling Brennan
15th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
The coronial inquest into the death of Australia's most notorious serial killer Ivan Milat will begin today.

The 74-year-old had been serving seven life sentences after he was convicted of murdering seven backpackers and hitchhikers in 1996.

However, it has been suggested over the years Milat was responsible for the deaths of at least six more young people whose bodies have never been found and possibly dozens more in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

Yet he never confessed to any of those claims by police.

>>>'Rot in hell': Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat dies

Milat had been transferred from Goulburn Jail's Supermax to the high-security section of Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital in May after being diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

It was reported at the time that the cancer had spread to his stomach.

He later died in Long Bay Jail's hospital wing on October 27, 2019.

A coronial inquest into his death, which occurs when someone dies while in custody, will be held at the Forensic Medicine and Coroners Court in Lidcombe today.

More information to come.

