Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

Labor leader Jodi McKay meets with MP Janelle Saffin with Shadow Minister for Mid North Coast Adam Searle attending as well as representatives from the Lismore Chamber of Commerce. Marc Stapelberg

DURING a flying visit to Lismore, newly-elected NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay said she would support an inquiry to Universal Medicine.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she was currently working with the government to address the issue.

"I'm trying at the moment to work my way through it to make sure that government agencies are not involved (with Universal Medicine), even inadvertently," Ms Saffin said.

"If it's not addressed then it will be on the floor of the parliament."

Ms McKay said if Ms Saffin said an inquiry was what's needed then she would "absolutely" back her call.

"The parliament is a place where issues are raised and Janelle frequently does that," Ms McKay said.

"She's only been an MP and in the parliament again since March but is a staunch advocate for this area. Janelle has my absolute confidence in the tactics that she employs to get a good result for this area."

On Ms Saffin's "historic" win in the NSW State Election, Ms McKay said it "because of the incredible work that she does and the fact that she's so highly regarded in this area".

Ms Saffin and Ms McKay met with Shadow Minister for the North Coast Adam Searle MLC, Lismore Chamber of Commerce representatives and CBD retailers today to see how the city has fared following devastating major flooding in 2017.

On the rise of Lismore businesses closing down, Ms McKay said Lismore needed to make sure they've got more people coming there.

"I think when you're talking about a town centre it's always very much a collaboration between council and the state government, and you've got this incredible advocate in Janelle who works with the government and works with council for the betterment of the community," Ms McKay said.

She said her new-look NSW Labor team was committed to regularly visiting regional and rural centres to be in sync with country people's issues and aspirations..

She said she was "keen to get out into the regions" and listen to people all over NSW.

Ms Saffin said she had briefed Ms McKay and Mr Searle on progress with the $8.2-million NSW Government-funded flood mitigation works in South Lismore.

She said Ms McKay had identified housing affordability and homelessness as priority issues for this Parliamentary term and had arranged for some housing service providers to brief the Opposition Leader on strategies for making improvements in the sector.