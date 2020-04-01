Menu
This stunning home at 8 Lawrence Hargrave Dr, Stanwell Park, is up for sale.
Property

Insane mansion with brothel connection for sale

by Matt Bell
1st Apr 2020 11:14 AM

One of the finest homes in the Illawarra with a connection to a famed Sydney brothel queen is set to test property records after coming up for sale for the first time in 20 years.

The stunning 2221sqm mansion at 8 Lawrence Hargrave Dr in Stanwell Park has jaw-dropping views from its Bald Hill vantage point and is expected to sell for around $3 million.

A sale at this price would see the property, built in 1917 by Boer War veteran and shoe merchant Walter Goodman, clinch the third highest sale price in the suburb, trailing behind the $3.69 million record.

 

No. 8 Lawrence Hargrave Dr, Stanwell Park, is on top of Bald Hill.
Interbane would also claim the street record by around $500,000 if it managed to secure a result at this price, according to CoreLogic.

Renowned for its angular construction, the estate is famed for its connection to infamous Sydney brothel queen Tilly Devine.

Ms Devine is known to have visited Interbane numerous times with her driver Alan Carrick, who was the son of then owner Tottie Harvey.

Raine & Horne - Helensburgh's Julie York said it is believed that Mrs Harvey ran an up-market Bordello at Interbane along with her three daughters.

Most rooms have views.
It has also been known as the "Party Place" and has hosted many famous visitors including actor Peter Finch.

Ms York is expecting interest from a mix of overseas, interstate and local buyers who are after a truly unique home that is described as one of the most spectacular in Australia.

"It is extremely rare to get a property like this, and nothing like it has been sold in the area in living memory," she said.

The four-bedroom home has three levels of living including a self-contained studio. The main level has a wraparound veranda with views visible from three sides of the building.

It is one of the largest landholdings in the area.
There are plenty of character touches including high ceilings, fireplaces and stained windows still present following an extensive renovation in 2004.

Other features include ducted airconditioning, a spa, manicured lawns and polished timber floors.

The property is for sale via private treaty and due to the COVID-19 ban on open houses, inspections are being conducted by appointment or virtually.

 

It last traded in 2002.
