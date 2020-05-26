‘Insane’ new bikini trend roasted

There's no denying 2019 was the year of the micro-bikini trends from the underboob bikini, buckle strap designs and fishnet looks.

And it appears 2020 didn't want to get one-upped when it comes to two pieces, so please welcome the invisible strap bikini.

Yes, you read that right - online women's store Fashion Nova is selling a bikini with see-through plastic straps, meaning it looks like you are wearing literally nothing except (very, very) small patches of fabric to cover your privates.

With summer around the corner in Europe, UK Instagram model Chloe Saxon shared a snap posing in the brand's $50 Catching Vibes piece.

Given the tiny fabric coverings and the fact the clear straps didn't exactly look too, ahem, sturdy, several shoppers wondered aloud if the "insane" style was actually worth wearing.

Shoppers wondered why you would even bother with this tiny bikini. Picture: Fashion Nova

"What's the point in even wearing that?" one person commented. "She might as well have just worn the top by itself."

Others said the "unreal" design simply wouldn't last on them.

"I want to know how that thing stays in place," while another admitted it was "Super super cute but I would rip this in two seconds".

However, many were impressed with the look racking up more than 60,000 likes.

"Love the bikini", one of Chloe's followers wrote. "Absolutely delicious looking" and "Damn. Looking so good".

Last year, Fashion Nova's $31 micro bikini also caused a frenzy. While some clambered to get hold of the itsy-bitsy item, others called out the brand for their "unrealistic" piece of swimwear, declaring it would be impossible to wear.

"Is this humanly possible to wear," one person wrote on their Instagram page at the time.

"My momma would kill me if I wore something like this to the beach," another added about the buckle-inspired bikini.

The red and white bikini was also modelled by a Perth-based fashion blogger, causing fans to want the piece of swimwear even more.

"Beautiful swimsuit!!" one said.

"I like your bikini," another wrote.

"Beautiful bikini," someone else agreed.

Originally published as 'Insane' new bikini trend roasted