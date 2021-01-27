Insane price for a piece of Aussie history

The very last Holden ever manufactured in Australia has been put up for auction this weekend and looks set to fetch a hefty $500,000.

The Holden VF Series II SSV Redline built in October 2017 is the very last Holden ever framed, stamped and painted in Australia and offers one lucky buyer a cherished piece of Australia's 70 years of automotive history.

Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said the interest in the car from collectors, investors and Holden enthusiasts from across the nation had been "phenomenal".

He said the car had just 102km on the odometer and presented in the same original, showroom condition of when it rolled out of Holden.

"Phones are ringing off the hook night and day," Mr Hames said.

"There are some very passionate Holden enthusiasts and collectors looking to own this special piece of Australian history.

"We start all auctions at $1, there's no precedent for price on this car as it is just so rare. There will never be another 'last Holden', but it certainly wouldn't surprise us if it achieved a strong six-figure result."

Holden, owned by United States based company General Motors, closed its Australian manufacturing operations in October 2017 after 69 years of building cars in the country.

Mr Hames said since Holden closed, and being the last manufacturer to stop producing cars in Australia, there had been an ever-increasing race to capture Holden vehicles and the nostalgia that rides with them.

"We have seen a huge demand for Holden vehicles, particularly HSV, since the closure of Holden, and we encourage anyone who might be looking to sell their vehicle to give us a call right now," he said.

He said one example was the W1 Maloo Ute, which was also listed in the same auction this weekend.

"This car was a secret project built under the cloak of silence to celebrate two Australian icons," Mr Hames said.



"The first being Holden and the second being a classic Aussie ute.

"This is arguably one of Australia's most collectable muscle cars and it's one of only four ever built."

The current bid for the Maloo sits at $1.05m with another three days of bidding left.

Originally published as Insane price for a piece of Aussie history