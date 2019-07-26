Inshore areas prove fruitful for fishing
DINGO BEACH AND HYDEAWAY BAY
IT'S been another week for fishing inshore, not only because the winds have dictated it, but also because that's where the best activity continues to be.
The last couple of days I've found the best activity for these guys and other pelagics right back inshore in the shallow waters of Edgecumbe Bay.
The trick to finding the bigger pelagics at the moment has been to seek out where the denser schools of school mackerel are hiding first.
Once you find those, the bigger fish won't be too far away.
It's been nice to see plenty of beach anglers lapping it up and enjoying our backyard.
Whiting and flathead are in abundance at the moment so it's prime time to pick up a light rod and go for a stroll along the shoreline.
Don't forget to pack a couple of squid jigs as well, as this is the time of year when they also congregate along the shorelines. I have been hearing stories from a couple of astute local anglers that the estuary fishing is a bit of a battle at the moment.
They've had no worries locating barramundi and other sought-after species but trying to get them to bite has been another story.
It won't be long now before the water starts to warm up and the creeks will be the place to be.
Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters