Inshore areas prove fruitful for fishing

Judith Thompson with a nice golden trevally caught on a hard body while out with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters. Mick Underwood

DINGO BEACH AND HYDEAWAY BAY

IT'S been another week for fishing inshore, not only because the winds have dictated it, but also because that's where the best activity continues to be.

The last couple of days I've found the best activity for these guys and other pelagics right back inshore in the shallow waters of Edgecumbe Bay.

Visiting angler Stephen Alessi from Sydney joined the metre club, catching a cracker queenfish in a great tussle while out with Reel Addiction Fishing Charters. Mick Underwood

The trick to finding the bigger pelagics at the moment has been to seek out where the denser schools of school mackerel are hiding first.

Once you find those, the bigger fish won't be too far away.

Fletcher Carr used a red lure to catch a spanish mackerel at sunrise aboard Lured Inn. Dave Burch

It's been nice to see plenty of beach anglers lapping it up and enjoying our backyard.

Whiting and flathead are in abundance at the moment so it's prime time to pick up a light rod and go for a stroll along the shoreline.

Larry Taylor from Childers caught and released this solid GT at the reef on Friday with Sea Fever Sports Fishing Charters. Ashley Matthews

Don't forget to pack a couple of squid jigs as well, as this is the time of year when they also congregate along the shorelines. I have been hearing stories from a couple of astute local anglers that the estuary fishing is a bit of a battle at the moment.

Local Kamarhl Kendall with a pair of prized red emperor caught on Friday at the reef with Sea Fever Sports Fishing. Ashley Matthews

They've had no worries locating barramundi and other sought-after species but trying to get them to bite has been another story.

Mackay local Jarrod Whittington caught this 127cm spanish mackerel, weighing in at 15kg with A-one Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

It won't be long now before the water starts to warm up and the creeks will be the place to be.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters