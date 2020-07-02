Inside job fear: Club’s plea after gym gear stolen

MISSING: Gym equipment from Brothers Rugby League Club is believed to have been stolen.

A MACKAY sports club that has had to "run on the sniff of an oily rag" will need to dig deep into already empty pockets if hundreds of dollars worth of gym equipment is not soon returned.

Brothers Rugby League Football Club's in-house gym was raided and a considerable amount of equipment stolen on the eve of the long-awaited announcement that footy would return to Mackay.

Brothers football manager Randall Rogers said the club had put the word out on Facebook promising a 'no questions asked' stance if the equipment was returned, "but we've had nil response".

Rogers said the "most disappointing" aspect of the theft was that there was no evidence of forced entry, leading the club to believe someone with a key to the gym had helped themselves to the equipment.

"The gym was off limits due to COVID," he said.

"That's the disappointing thing. It's been the same lock for years, so every man and his dog probably has a key, because we never got around to changing the locks.

"You would think we wouldn't have to.

"The club runs on the sniff of an oily rag as it is. To have this happen to us is terrible, and it makes it worse to think someone with a key has done it - or may have done it."

Rogers implored anyone with information to get in touch with the club, no questions asked.

"We were hoping that someone may have borrowed it. If you've got it, please bring it back," he said.

Phone Randall (0488 787 191) or Deb (0417 706 762) if you have any information.

Items confirmed missing include:

20kg barbell

'EZ-curl' barbell

Plate weights - 5kg, 10kg, 20kg, 25kg (multiple)

Dumbbells - 12.5kg, 15kg, 20kg (multiple)

Kettlebells

Slam balls

Exercise bands