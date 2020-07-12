Inside Paget’s new mine equipment training facility
A NEW training centre at Paget to skill workers at BHP mine sites will focus on training in heavy mobile equipment and fixed plant maintenance.
BHP plans to convert the former Macalese Transport depot into an educational training facility to prepare workers through theoretical and practical courses.
After submitting development plans in March, Mackay Regional Council approved a material change of use application in late April with conditions such as a minimum 23 carparking spaces and one bike rack as well as environmental conditions related to dust, noise and soil.
Just two months later, BHP has tweaked the plan for 102 Farrelleys Road and sought further approvals from the council.
The company plans to expand its indoor classroom training space in the main warehouse for hotdesk learning space, storage and breakout office space.
It wants to establish a partially sheltered outdoor training area, comprising four new dome structures for storing fixed and mobile equipment associated with practical training modules.
There would also be shipping container walls, stacked two containers high, and a dome roof shelter.
The applications says the dome structures would be constructed on a sealed hardstand area that would be also used for students to test drive and manoeuvre vehicles and machinery.
The shelters will be used for students to work on fixed plant and mobile plant as part of their training modules.
Machinery, vehicles and other equipment will be stored under the shelters when not being used for training.
The amended proposal would also reduce the approved area BHP uses for practical training in a rear workshop and add student/staff amenities and lockers adjacent to the practical training areas.
BHP has also asked council to amend the Infrastructure Charges Notice because the overall floor area had reduced.
The company says the proposed changes do not increase student enrolment numbers or staff number, with a maximum of 87 people anticipated on the site at any one time.
Documents submitted to the council detail how the approved training facility would focus on maintaining and repairing fixed and mobile mining equipment and involve hands-on training within one of the warehouses on-site.
The training courses are for BHP employees only and will not be made available for the general public or other businesses to enrol.
BHP staff will deliver the training courses which will run for either 10 months or two years.
The courses will run twice a day throughout the week, in line with the normal mine shift times; 6am – 2pm and 2.30pm to 11pm.
During each shift there may be up to three courses running at one time.
Each course can accommodate up to 24 students and five staff.