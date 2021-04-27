Inside the $300,000 lunch for some of Australia's elite

Guests will arrive by privately chartered planes and super yachts and be served $30,000 worth of champagne and $25,000 in seafood.

The Whitsunday's pristine Whitehaven Beach is set to be transformed into a restaurant on the weekend of May 29-30 for one of the country's most glamorous events of the year, the White on Whitehaven Long Lunch by Fish D'vine.

Whitehaven Beach will be turned into a restaurant for the White on Whitehaven Long Lunch by Fish D'vine.

The Saturday feast sold out in just 28 hours, prompting organisers to launch a second lunch on the Sunday, with less than 50 tickets still available.

Considering the cost of seafood, champagne and flights, the two lunches will be worth a combined $310,000.

It will feature bottomless Laurenti Champagne, wine, beer, sashimi, oysters, bugs, prawns, fish, steak and more served under a marquee stretching around 150m down the sand.

Owner of Airlie Beach restaurant Fish D'vine and event organiser Kevin Collins said the weekend was a logistical minefield with his crew having to organise everything from permits to operate on the beach, getting fresh water to the destination, two cold rooms, a boat moored off shore with toilets and water taxis to run guest to the toilets, hotel rooms and transfers for the guests, two chartered flights from Brisbane, entertainment and more.

"We'll leave at 2am on the Saturday morning with the barge, which hits the beach at dawn and I'll have a team of 50 getting ready for the event," Mr Collins said.

The long lunch will feature a seafood feast served on the beach.

He said attendees would include Brisbane's high society, with many guests choosing to ditch the included ferry transfers to arrive by their own private chartered super yachts.

"It's filled the town - there's not a hotel room in Airlie Beach left," he said. "Normally the town would be at no better than 50 per cent (occupancy) at that time of year so it's wonderful."

Tickets for the lunch are still available from $349, while a four-day package including accommodation, a VIP cocktail party, recover lunch and return flights to Brisbane costs $2045.

Originally published as Inside the $300,000 lunch for Brisbane's elite