$55 dress that broke the internet

Searches for Rihanna’s Gucci tank spiked after she wore it to Coachella last year. Picture: Instagram

'IT' dresses, denim cut-offs, nipple covers and Beyonce. Yep, it's that time of year again ... Coachella.

The Californian festival - held over the next two weekends - takes VVVIP to the next level.

"Who is selling Coachella tickets?" is a near-staple post on social media in the lead up.

Demand for this year's Coachella has been particularly high, with tickets reportedly being resold online for up to $US1500 ($A1932) after selling out in three hours.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is a huge industry. It rakes in $US704 million ($A906 million) for the economy, according to the Los Angeles Times, with estimated spending in the area billed at more than $US400 million ($A515 million).

Revolve, Levis, Adidas and Fenty x Puma are staging major activations with guests lists that boast Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Australian streetwear brand Nana Judy is throwing afterparties at "Madrid", the biggest property in Bermuda Dunes.

The Melbourne-based label has partnered with Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons, Christian Combs and Justin Combs, for the event they've named "CombsFest".

Christian Combs (aka King Combs), 20, is a rapper and has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger. Rising business mogul Justin Combs, 24, told Forbes, "In the next couple of years, I'll be the CEO of Combs Enterprises".

Nana Judy founder Glenn Coleman is currently in Los Angeles preparing for his seventh Coachella.

"The style at Coachella is anything goes, people are very daring and adventurous in their fashion," Coleman told News Corp Australia.

"Previously, Coachella was very 'boho' but now, it's streetwear," Coleman added.

What celebrities wear at the much-Instagrammed festival can translate into massive sales for brands.

FASHION INFLUENCE

Last year, Rihanna wore a $A579 Gucci logo tank (scrawled with the words "common sense is not that common") to a Nana Judy party, teamed with denim shorts, Gucci glasses, and a full-body glittering bodysuit and a hooded mask that completely covered her face.

Online searches for the Gucci tank increased by 200 per cent after she wore it, according to Who What Wear.

A yellow-haired Kylie Jenner wore a $55 gold knitted dress by online retailer Pretty Little Thing to an off-site Coachella bash.

And 23,000 others searched for "nude mini dress" after seeing Jenner wearing it, according to data by Lyst.

Rihanna in a Gucci tank at Nana Judy's party last year.

Punters put in a lot of effort and spend serious cash on what they wear.

"People spend a lot of money (on outfits)," Coleman said. "With the amount of paries going on, the outfits are insane."

This year, the Nana Judy Estate will feature Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid and King Combs, with other guests to be announced, staged in a converted aeroplane hanger.

For Coachella powerhouse Coleman, the highlight is how the crowd reacts.

"Seeing people's faces when these acts come out to play will be a highlight," Coleman said.

"I love people experiencing these great one-in-a-lifetime (events). It's what it's all about."

"It's such a good vibe, everyone is there to have fun."

Kylie Jenner in that influential Pretty Little Thing frock.