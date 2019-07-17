Inside the new council CEO's first week on the job

THE FIRST week at a new job can be daunting to many, but for Whitsunday Regional Council's new CEO Kenn Donohue, it's been "wonderful”.

Mr Donohue has spent the past 20 years in council CEO roles in Western Australia, and his previous position at Serpentine Jarrahdale Council saw him manage one of the fastest growing councils in Australia.

Having carved out an illustrious 29-year career in local government, he brings with him a wealth of experience to the position.

He said the Whitsundays was one of the most exciting places in regional Australia to be living and working.

"It's beautiful and there are lots of projects going on, and it's a real challenge for me professionally. I've spent most of my career in north-western Western Australia, and I just thought what a fantastic opportunity to work somewhere different, in a place where there is so much happening,” he told Whitsunday Times.

Mr Donohue said there is power in sitting back and listening to others, and his focus for for the first few years will be looking at the different towns and population clusters in the region, and working through the different projects in the pipeline.

"I'm really hoping I can get involved with a Rotary or a Lions club in one of the towns, so I can really get an understanding of the community,” he said.

"We've got a lot of projects sitting there waiting to be done from Tropical Cyclone Debbie, and we need to get those under way, and a lot of those are actually going out to tender now.”

Mr Donohue said he would also look at a series of different precinct plans, which will pinpoint where council will develop beyond the next two year period.

He has a strong background working on project developments, particularly in Broome, including major oil and gas developments for Woodside, and driving tourism developments including town facilities and services, precinct plans, and how to best utilise local land and areas.

"It's really about looking at our area,” he said.

"There's so much agriculture, and there are some really strong clusters or population with real growth coming through in North Queensland, as more and more people seek out that coastal lifestyle.”

There are 475 projects in the pipeline at the Whitsunday Regional Council, and while there was a significant focus on five or six larger projects, Mr Donohue said he was impressed with how council staff wanted to get all the projects underway.

"Everyone wants to get these projects done, and really make ambitions targets and timelines for the community,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said all the councillors were looking forward to working with Mr Donohue, to drive the region forward, and to make "the wonderful Whitsundays the best place to live, work and play.”