Inside the Tour de Cure's daily grind

The beloved Vittoria Coffee van and its baristas Ella Grimoldby and Ellie Hollitt with some of the riders at the Port of Airlie Marina on Sunday morning. Tamera Francis

KEEPING the riders caffeinated on the Tour de Cure is a tough gig, but Vittoria have risen to the challenge.

Head office employees Ella Grimoldby and Elle Hollitt volunteered to brew the bikers liquid gold in 2018.

For Sydney-sider Ms Grimoldby, 2018 is her second year on the tour and South Australian Elle Hollit's first time.

"Elle was asked to come as I can't drive manual and she can and the van is a manual,” Ms Grimoldby said.

Over the ten-day tour on average the latte ladies will churn out 400 coffees a day on the machine, free of charge to the riders and support crew.

The line didn't dissipate much all morning at the Port of Airlie Marina on Sunday but the speed and agility of the ladies in keeping up with the demand was a sight to behold.

The always existent line of the Vittoria Coffee van on Sunday morning. Tamera Francis

On day three of the tour the ladies said they already had half of the riders's coffee orders memorised and for Ms Grimoldby there were a few familiar faces from 2017.

"It's just really long days, we're the first ones up in the mornings, but it's so worth it,” Ms Grimoldby said.

"I feel like almost everyone has been affected by cancer to some extent in today's world and it's nice to help combat it with charities like Tour de Cure.

"It's part of Vittoria's involvement in the tour.”