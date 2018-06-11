Inside Tim and Anna’s fairytale wedding

Anna Heinrich pictured on her wedding day in a Steven Khallil dress. Picture: Matrix

THE BACHELOR'S Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich have tied the knot in a fairytale Italian wedding.

Robards and Heinrich, who met five years ago on the first season of the Channel 10 show, are the first couple from the Australian reality TV franchise to marry.

The social media influencers wed in an intimate ceremony held at Masseria Potenti hotel in Puglia, southern Italy.

Heinrich stunned in an empire line beaded gown by Australian designer Steven Khalil and a traditional long veil.

Styling her hair in a low ponytail, the blonde paired her wedding dress with embellished nude heels and drop earrings.

Before the ceremony, Heinrich was seen making last minute adjustments with her wedding planner, Georgie Duddy.

Heinrich was accompanied down the aisle by her father Les Heinrich and older sister Andrea Heinrich, who wore a white slip bridesmaid dress.

Mr Khalil told news.com.au Heinrich asked him to design her a wedding dress six months ago.

"She said she's been a fan of the brand for a long time and she would love to work with us on her wedding gown. She had a strong idea of how she wanted to look." Mr Khalil said.

The dress she chose was off the rack and retails for "around $15,000".

"Anna chose a piece that we had just finished, this beautiful piece for the showroom, and it hadn't been released in our new collection," Mr Khalil said.

"It's a fully hand-beaded gown with floral embellishments and there's a detachable skirt with a slimline dress underneath. She could take that off at the reception," he said.

"Anna fell in love with the gown and we modified it a bit for her. She was great to work with and the process was quite seamless and simple."

When asked if Heinrich had paid for the gown or whether it was gifted to her in exchange for publicity, Mr Khalil said: "What we often do is an agreement between both parties, which is confidential."

Robards proposed to Heinrich during a holiday in the Northern Territory last year, capturing the moment on a drone camera.

"My heart's thumping," Robards recalled to Stellar magazine. "And I'm trying not to crash my drone and I'm also about to propose. And I say, 'You know what would be good right now? A bloody cold beer.'

"And then I say, 'What would make it better for you?' And she goes, 'I don't know, a cold washer?' So I say … 'What if I professed my love for you and said every moment in the last whatever years has been amazing?'

"I was already on my knees. I reached in my pocket, and I had a little box, and she just started bawling."

