Inside Troye Sivan’s ‘surreal’ $3m factory conversion

Check out the actor and singer’s newly renovated Carlton pad, complete with “alien skin” lamps and a “rave” bathroom.

Aussie singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has taken fans on a tour of his new $3m Melbourne digs in a YouTube video that's racked up almost three million views.

The 25-year-old actor, model and singer-songwriter - who's famous for roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Boy Erased, as well as the hit songs Talk Me Down, Wild, and Bloom - worked with Architectural Digest to produce the 12-minute clip.

Sivan opens the video with a warm welcome, ushering fans inside his Carlton pad and urging them to "make yourselves at home".

Sivan said he was feeling “homesick” living in the United States and leapt at the chance to put down roots in Melbourne. Picture: Architectural Digest/YouTube

The open plan living area as it appears now. Picture: Architectural Digest/YouTube

He tells viewers he's been "waiting for this day for my entire life" before showing off his favourite spots in the house, including a sound-system-equipped "rave" bathroom.

Sivan says in the video he moved back to Melbourne from Los Angeles in March to be closer to family shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak.

He admits to feeling "homesick" while living in the US and says he's "unbelievably happy" to be home.

Sivan added a green stone bench to the kitchen and concealed appliances behind extensive wood detailing. Picture: Architectural Digest/YouTube

"I have been living in America for maybe, like, the past five or six years, and I have been so homesick the entire time," Sivan says.

"And eventually, (when I came back), I was like, 'what am I doing?' I am so unbelievably happy here, and I just feel so at home that I just wanted to put down roots."

The realestate.com.au listing for Sivan's 1870s industrial conversion states it was snapped up in June for $3.276m.

It was once a former brick factory before being converted by a previous owner into a residence.

The old view from the loft.

Sivan tells viewers he undertook "a really big renovation", in collaboration with Fitzroy-based designer Flack Studio, to give the three-bedroom residence his own personal flavour.

This included moving a toilet from the open-plan kitchen and living zone into a former wine cellar located in the adjacent courtyard.

Sivan said he installed a hidden speaker in the bathroom so he could play music as loud as he wanted while he was on the loo.

Sivan has turned the loft into his home office with a desk and a couch. Picture: Architectural Digest/YouTube

"I wanted one of those bathrooms where when you go to a restaurant and people are like, 'Oh, have you been to the toilet? You have to go to the toilet'," Sivan says.

"I just kind of leant into the fantasy and leant into a little bit of surrealism. The walls are curved, so it's kind of like a cave.

"I think the colour (of the walls is) called ox blood. I'm just obsessed with it. It smells really good, the Sonos (music speaker) is tucked away. Sometimes I make it like a rave in here."

Lamps give the home a soft light. Picture: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Other highlights, Sivan says, include the "world's comfiest" green Maker & Son couch in the lounge room, a coffee table made out of a single piece of wood, and another couch he tells us looks like a "spaceship". The couch pairs well with nearby lamps the texture of "alien skin".

And Akari lamps are dotted throughout the home giving it a soft light - because nobody looks good in harsh overheard lighting, according to Sivan.

Period features from the original home were preserved in the reno.

The kitchen has green stone benchtops, an "end-block" wood breakfast bar, appliances concealed behind black steel and extensive wood detailing.

A window over the kitchen sink that opens out to the garden courtyard is a great spot to serve drinks to friends while they're outside, he says. And the courtyard blends a California vibe with foreign and native plants, including a eucalyptus tree.

Sivan also shows viewers a bedroom for his sister, Sage, decorated in warm yellow and white hues and complemented by a bathroom with a skylight.

The old bathroom.

And he describes his own bedroom - the only room on the three-level home's uppermost level - as his "own little sanctuary".

It's decorated with a fluffy white chair Sivan says he likes to do his reading and Zoom meetings from.

The burgundy carpet and soft lighting also make the room feel like "a really nice warm hug" at night, he says.

The courtyard combines an LA vibe with native Australian plants.

Eclectic artworks from Sivan's own collection are featured throughout the home, including a ghost made of hand-blown glass that Sivan tells viewers reminds him of his dog back in LA.

Sivan, born Troye Sivan Mellet, has collaborated with top artists including Ariana Grande and Martin Garrix

He was born in South Africa and moved to Western Australia with his family as a child where he grew up in Perth. His family moved to Melbourne in 2018.

Originally published as Inside Troye Sivan's 'surreal' $3m factory conversion

A photo of Sivan’s Carlton industrial conversion before he undertook renovations.

An old photo of the kitchen.

Sivan engaged Melbourne interior design studio Flack Studio to work on the reno.

Sivan in his new “rave” bathroom. Picture: Architectural Digest/YouTube