Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton's East St sold this year for more than $3.5 million.
Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton's East St sold this year for more than $3.5 million. Real Estate
Business

INSOLVENT: Giddy Goat to be wound up

Geoff Egan
by
31st May 2019 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The company that ran one of Rockhampton's most popular pubs has been found to be "presumed insolvent".

Company SHG ran the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar and has been accused of owing more than $1million in unpaid taxes and superannuation.

The matter was mentioned in Brisbane Federal Court on Friday where Registrar Michael Buckingham declared the company was insolvent and ordered it be wound up.

"I am satisfied the defendant company (SHG) is presumed to be insolvent," he said.

He ordered the company be wound up and Cor Cordis partner Michael Joiner be appointed liquidator.

Registrar Buckingham ordered the Australian Tax Office's costs will be fixed at $2635.

No lawyers or representatives for SHG were present in court for the order. -NewsRegional

More Stories

australian taxation office editors picks giddy goat cafe and bar insolvency liquidators shg pty ltd winding up
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Riders with a great cause

    premium_icon Riders with a great cause

    News 'There were some hills where I thought I could quite happily throw my bike away but then I thought about cancer patients and what they have to go through.'

    • 31st May 2019 11:00 AM
    Look out for these planes in the skies today

    Look out for these planes in the skies today

    News You will hear them in action.

    Father of three airlifted to Townsville

    premium_icon Father of three airlifted to Townsville

    Crime A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

    "Neighbours heard her scream for help"

    premium_icon "Neighbours heard her scream for help"

    Crime A Proserpine man has faced court for assault on partner.