Inspector Blue retires

Well-known local canine identity Inspector Blue will retire this month after 11 years working as a termite sniffer (inspector). He is pictured here with his master and best friend Ivan Lizarralde. Jessica Lamb

ELEVEN human years is about 77 dog years.

Which is the length of time Inspector Blue, a 14-year-old purebred beagle, has been in the workforce.

The well-known local canine will retire in March after serving as chief termite sniffer for Blue Peace Pest Control for most of his life.

Ivan Lizarralde said his favourite memory of Inspector Blue's working life was when he proved his worth by finding a 10-year-old termite nest in the middle of the wall of a Proserpine home.

"When I inspect I tap the bottom and top, so even if I had been as thorough as I could possibly be, I might not have found this,” he said.

Inspector Blue has the same special permits that guide dogs and police dogs have, which allow him access to most places and work sites.

"He's definitely going to miss the community and all his loyal clients,” MrLizarralde said.

"He is guilty as charged for stopping some sales, so maybe some of his clients won't miss him too much - some weren't happy when he found termites on inspection.”

However, just because he might be old, it doesn't mean Inspector Blue doesn't keep his master on his toes.

"He is an escape artist. Houdini is nothing compared to Inspector Blue,” Mr Lizarralde said.

"He wants to be with me at all times. Sometimes when I leave him at home he will dig out and come and find me at the office.

"He plays dumb, but he's extremely smart and uses his innocent puppy dog eyes.”

In Inspector Blue's absence, Mr Lizarralde will use Termatrac, new technology that uses radar detection to find termites.

In retirement, Inspector Blue is taking after another famous beagle - Snoopy - and taking up flying.