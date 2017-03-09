Inspired by kindness

HEARTWARMING: Lisa Christofersen is thankful to Brett Campbell for his donation to Logan's Adventure Playground.

WHEN Brett Campbell saw an article in the Whitsunday Times recognising Plants Whitsunday for its time dedicated to Logan's Adventure Playground, he felt inspired to do the same.

Mr Campbell, a surveyor at RPS, decided to donate $2000 of his personal funds to the project.

"It's for a good cause and it helps the kids out,” he said.

"It's good to give back to the community and pay it forward.”

Mr Campbell said he wanted to congratulate Lisa Christofersen on the progress made on the project.

"She's obviously doing a really good job,” he said.

President of the Play and Shine Project Group and Logan's mum, Ms Christofersen said she was "in shock” when Mr Campbell came forward.

"It was so heart warming and inspirational because I could see he was spurred on by Plants Whitsunday and how they put their time and money into it,” she said.

"He was inspired by them which inspired me.”

The playground is just $300 short of being able to buy a giant NetSwing with funds generated from picket sales, donations and sponsors.

The swing, which will be installed voluntarily by GJ Gardner, will be at the front of the playground alongside the tandem flying fox.

Ms Christofersen said she was touched by the amount of support from the community and beyond.

She said a $5000 donation was made from the late Phillip Ward, $1000 from Tina Hamilton of Whitsunday Occupational Therapies and her family and $1000 from Debra and Derek Simmonds to help "spur the project to completion”.

Ms Christofersen was also humbled to have received a letter of support from the Attorney-General of Australia, The Honourable George Brandis.