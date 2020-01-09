Instagrammers will love this aerial selfie camera

A new lightweight, affordable pocket-sized drone camera can snap the ultimate aerial photo.

A new lightweight, affordable pocket-sized drone camera can snap the ultimate aerial photo.

IT is the aerial selfie camera that is set to put Instagrammers into a spin.

A lightweight, affordable pocket-sized drone camera can snap the ultimate aerial photos and the company behind AirSelfie has revealed more varieties of the product.

AirSelfie has demonstrated its highly-anticipated and critically-acclaimed AIR PIX aerial camera at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

The AIR PIX won the 'best in show' innovation award at CES and has recently started shipping to consumers.

Now it has offered a first look at the AIR PIX+, the world's first pocket-sized aerial camera with an adjustable camera gimbal, along with the AIR DUO, the only aerial camera with dual parallel and bird's-eye camera.

The Air Selfie

Both will be available later in 2020 and the company plans to pair with retail giants including Amazon.

The company's mission was to 'revolutionise personal photography' with the little drone able to take stunning HD photos and videos from all angles and heights.

The AirSelfie is designed to fly indoors and outdoors with an app allowing users to pilot, shoot photos or video, edit images and share on social media.

The company demonstrated the device at CES this week, showing how the drone would fly out of the user's hand and snap photos before returning back to the person.

It fits in a pocket.

The three ranges can fly for between 6 and 8 minutes and can travel up to 18m away from home base - either in distance or height.

The devices have up to 16GB of memory on board.

The AIRPIX is US$100 and ships worldwide.