Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Instant karma as idiot hoon run down

by Nicole Pierre
5th Nov 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THIS is the hilarious moment a driver raced down a suburban Brisbane street without realising a police car was right behind him.

A video, released by r/IdiotsInCars, shows the moment a hoon drove at pace down a street in Toowong.

Yet he failed to realise he was just in front of a police car who then quickly chased him up the street.

Moment hoon races down a Brisbane street without realising a police car was just behind him. Picture: r/IdiotsInCars
Moment hoon races down a Brisbane street without realising a police car was just behind him. Picture: r/IdiotsInCars

The dashcam footage which was taken by another car on the road ended with both the driver and police car stopping behind red traffic lights.

People have taken to social media questioning how the driver did not realise there was a police car at his tail.

"Seriously. The cop car was literally right behind him the whole time. What poor road awareness," one man said.

"Bahaha what a *******. For one, doing that speed in that high traffic area and secondly for doing it with a cop car behind them," another said.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime editors picks hoon run down

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100-tonne RAAF aircraft to fly over Whitsundays

        premium_icon 100-tonne RAAF aircraft to fly over Whitsundays

        News Australian and US planes will drop to 100m in parts of the region as part of low-level joint training exercises.

        • 5th Nov 2019 10:12 AM
        Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        premium_icon Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        News Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        We're 'not paedophiles': Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

        premium_icon We're 'not paedophiles': Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

        News 'Rule makes them prove they’re ‘not paedophiles’'

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Don't know who to back in the Melbourne Cup? Find tips here