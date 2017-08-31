Insurance Council comes under fire for 'misleading' figures

The Simpson family on the balcony of their cyclone Debbie damaged Proserpine home.

THE Australian Insurance Council's claim this week that in the wake of Cyclone Debbie more than 72% of claims have been finalised has come under fire from all sides for being misleading.

The council, in a state wide mail out touted in the Whitsunday region, 13,500 claims have been lodged and $108 million paid to date from an estimated damage bill of $331 million.

Former insurance assessor with more than 20 years industry experience, David Keane, suggested that the 72% of claims that have been paid only equate to about one third of the total value of claims if the damage bill is $331 million and $108 million has already been paid.

"How many of much of that 72% was from food loss after the power outage?” he said.

"I can tell you as an assessor we come into theses areas and in that first rush of three or four thousand claims we are looking for those little food loss claims or the fence that has been pushed over, where we can say 'mate here is three grand just bugger off'.

"Then I can say 'yeah 72% of claims have been dealt with' but there is still $220 million of the $330 million which is outstanding.”

"And within reason that is to be expected... but the problem comes about when they try and give themselves a pat on the back and say 'we have dealt with 72% of claims'.”

"Yes is is misleading.”

General Manager Communications and Media Relations at the Insurance Council of Australia, Campbell Fuller said it made sense to finalised small claims first.

"That is common sense we are not hiding anything,” he said.

"If sits a claim for cracked roof tiles it takes less time to resolves that half a house that needs repairing.”

Mr Fuller disputed the claim the Insurance Council Figures are misleading.

"(They are) not at all. This is the way disaster recovery goes. smaller claims of course are going to take less time to progress,” he said.

Mr Fuller did recognise that some policy holders were dissatisfied with their scopes of works and stated this is the reason for the community information nights.

"There are some community members that consider their scope of works unsatisfactory that is why we are coming up and holding private one-on-one meetings,” he said.

Executive officer at the Whitsunday Neighbour on the front line of the insurance crisis in the Whitsundays suggested the Insurance Council's "crowing at job well done” was "indicative of their disregard for their clients' needs”.

"What a joke. Locals are being pressured into cash settlement or expected to sign half a scope of works so the Insurance companies can report 'above average' finalised claims,” she said.

Division 3 councillor John Collins said the wait for his own insurance payout after his house was damaged during Cyclone Debbie was "frustrating” and insurers needed to speed up the process so claimants could get their "everyday lives back to normal as soon as possible”.

"I received damage to our house, obviously not as bad as some people's houses, it is still liveable, but we have received substantial interior damage,” he said.

"I am still chasing a final scope of works, I was told five weeks ago that they were sending an engineer. We are still waiting for this to happen.”

"I know the ICA are having meetings in our area early next month, but our state and federal politicians need to start putting pressure on the insurance companies.”

Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, then took aim at The Insurance Council of Australia and suggested after it announced a third round of policy holder discussion nights that the public forums were a public relations exercise.

"It is spin, in fact, more spin than Shane Warne and Labor rolled into one,” he said.

"Don't forget it was the ICA which rolled out these public forums a couple of months ago across the north and the one in Proserpine was on a Friday night when people are at the pub having a few beers, out at dinner or at home watching the footy. No wonder the room wasn't packed out.”

"Poor old Airlie Beach didn't even get a look in which I thought was an 'up yours' to those poor buggers.”

"They need to lift their game because right now, many people feel alienated as a result of the actions of some insurers. It's pi** poor."

The Insurance Council has announced another meeting location for policyholders seeking to resolve Cyclone Debbie claims in Collinsville.

Full Whitsunday schedule

Collinsville: Thursday, September 7, 5pm - 7pm

Proserpine: Friday, September 8, 10am - 4pm

Cannonvale: Saturday, September 9, 10am - 4pm

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay: Saturday, September 9, 5pm-7pm

Bowen: Sunday, September 10, 10am - 4pm