Insurance crisis: Hard truths in wake of disasters

This house and powerline in Airlie Beach was among the many damaged during Cyclone Debbie.

“UNATTAINABLE” insurance premiums are pushing North Queenslanders to crisis point and the time has come for the industry to hear the hard truth.

A series of recent natural disasters has pushed the cost of insurance in the region out of reach of the average person. Pleas for relief have gone unheard, forcing many to go without insurance and prompting Dawson MP George Christensen to step in.

Mr Christensen has arranged a series of events in his electorate where business owners, strata unit owners, tourism operators and householders can lay the facts on the table to government and industry representatives.

“While insurance premiums in Central and North Queensland have been unaffordable for some years now, we are now moving into the realm of unattainable,” Mr Christensen said.

“I have had a number of business operators contact me over the past six to 12 months to advise that they simply cannot get anyone in Australia to provide them with insurance.

“Some are being directed to overseas providers with premiums that are just not viable for business operators, big or small.

“We are now facing a crisis in North Queensland because businesses simply cannot operate without insurance, and no-one will provide them with insurance.

“This could have a catastrophic effect on our tourism industry, our real estate industry and business communities as well as create untold stress for so many who will take the risk to operate without insurance.”

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar will visit Mackay, Airlie Beach and Townsville with Mr Christensen on November 14 and 15 to hear directly from concerned business operators and householders.

A separate forum will also be held with insurance industry representatives.

“While I realise not everyone will be able to get to one of the insurance forums, people can also tell their story via my website www.NQinsurance.com.au,” Mr Christensen said.

“Now is the time to make our voices heard on this issue, and I encourage anyone with an insurance story to tell to get along to the forums, or go online and lodge the details there.”

FORUMS: