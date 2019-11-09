INSURANCE CRISIS: LNP in talks over stamp duty abolishment

INSURANCE CRISIS: Dawson MP George Christensen says insurance premiums are out of control in Whitsundays and Mackay.

THE Queensland LNP have been in talks about abolishing stamp duty on home, contents and strata insurance products if it wins next year’s State Election, Dawson MP George Christensen says.

Mr Christensen revealed the information while speaking to local media in Mackay about North Queensland’s insurance crisis.

He also called on the State Government to take action on insurance stamp duty by abolishing it or reducing it from a percentage to a flat fee.

This was a key recommendation of the ACCC’s Northern Australia insurance inquiry’s interim report, handed down in December 2018.

“While the majority of LNP state policies haven’t been released as yet … I can reveal there are internal discussions around this matter,” Mr Christensen said.

An LNP spokesman said the party was exploring ways to make insurance more affordable.

“Our economic plan will also slash $300 a year off the average Mackay electricity bill,” he said

Mr Christensen also slammed the State Government and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert for failing to action state relevant recommendations of the Northern Australia insurance inquiry.

“At the moment we’re hearing absolute white noise, silence from the local Labor member (Julieanne Gilbert),” he said.

“We want something said – we want something done.”

Last month, Treasurer Jackie Trad said the government was waiting for the ACCC’s report to be finalised.

A final report on the inquiry is due on November 30, 2020.

Mrs Gilbert reiterated this stance when questioned about it on Thursday.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the report and this report has been going on for a long time,” she said.

“So what the Federal Government needs to do is to stop fluffing around with the report and get it out.”