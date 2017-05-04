Insurance meeting a chance to 'sort out woes'

Proserpine policyholders attend an Insurance Council Of Australia information session on Tuesday evening.

THERE was a solid turnout at a public meeting hosted by the Insurance Council of Australia in Proserpine on Tuesday night.

In the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, many houses and businesses throughout the Whitsundays have sustained significant damage.

Between 80 and 90 policyholders attended to hear from representatives of up to nine insurance companies, Legal Aid personnel and the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Proserpine Entertainment Centre manager Chris Patrick organised a change of venue to the Chapman Street RSL as the entertainment centre is closed due to water damage.

He described the meeting as a "networking session” in which policyholders could "sort out their woes”.

"Everyone has suffered,” Mr Patrick said.

Mr Patrick made note of the fact the meeting was closed to the media but said it "wasn't held in strict confidence”.

"It was a forum for general questions, you could air any issues (relating to claims).”

There was also the opportunity to have a one-on-one session with insurers.

ICA chief executive officer Rob Whelan said the forums would cover key aspects of the recovery process.

"Policyholders sat down with a representative from their insurer to discuss any concerns or issues they may have about their claim,” he said.

"Most claimants at the Proserpine event wanted the opportunity to discuss their claim face-to-face with their insurer, with many seeking guidance on issues around organising rebuilding and repairs,” Campbell Fuller, the ICA's General Manager of Communications and Media Relations said.

The day Cyclone Debbie hit, the Insurance Council of Australia declared the effects of the tropical storm as a catastrophe in the Whitsundays.