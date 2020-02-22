Menu
Subscribe
Intense rain system may morph into 200mm super storm

by Thomas Morgan
22nd Feb 2020 3:34 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning communities in inland southern Queensland to brace for heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

A warning issued by BOM at 5am today urged residents in the Maranoa and Warrego and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Channel Country forecast districts to anticipate 50-100mm of rainfall in just six hours.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy told The Courier-Mail that localised areas impacted by thunderstorms could even see up to 200mm over that period.

It comes as a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria threatens to cross the Queensland and Northern Territory coasts as category two or three storm on Monday.

 

The severe weather warning, centred on the outback town of Charleville, said damaging winds and heavy rainfall were the result of a deepening surface trough, the same system which inundated southeast Queensland two weeks ago.

There was the potential for flash flooding between Saturday morning and Sunday.

Wind gusts of 90km/h were possible.

There were also flood warnings for inland catchments between Thargomindah and St George.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged residents not to drive through flooded roads.

rain weather weather forecast

