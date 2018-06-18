International music star spotted in the Whitsundays

Bootylicious The Voice coach Kelly Rowland had a little R&R on Hamilton Island last week.

Bootylicious The Voice coach Kelly Rowland had a little R&R on Hamilton Island last week.

MOVE over George Christensen and Beyonce, we had one of the real members of Destiny's Child in our midst.

The second-most well-known member of the iconic pop trio, Kelly Rowland graced Hamilton Island with her presence last week, according to her post on Instagram.

"My trip to Hamilton Island @australia was one of the most Beautiful, memory-filled trips, I have ever been on!" her post reads.

"Having seen the most clear blue water, experiencing one of the 7 Wonders of the Natural World, encountering the most Gracious Staff, and having one of the best food & wine experiences, this trip has blown my mind!"

The compilation video shows Rowland with her husband, an ex-professional boxer, Tim Weatherspoon, and son Titan Jewell Witherspoon.

The trio are seen cruising in a sea plane over the Great Barrier Reef, sipping champagne on a yacht, feeding manta rays and many other enviable experiences.

"To The Staff at @qualiaresort a million THANK YOU's," her post continues.

"And love to you all! To the staff at The Reef View Hotel, for treating my TITAN like a King! THANK YOU!

"My team and I are OH-SO Refreshed, and counting down the days til we come back for more adventures!

"I appreciate and thank you from the bottom of my heart! Til Next time! 💋 Kelly Rowland."

The Voice coaches Boy George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and Seal. Supplied by Channel 9.

Her travels around Australia are ahead of her debut on Channel 9's The Voice. Rowland is set to join Seal, Delta Goodrem and Boy George for this year's season.

They have also been sighted in Bondi, enjoying Sydney's cosmopolitan lifestyle.