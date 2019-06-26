International musicians coming to Mackay

Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is performing a special concert in Mackay with lead violinist Sergey Didorenko, cellist Dmitri Gornovsky, Adrian Pulido Bautista, Evridiki Iliadou on cello, viola da gamba expert Miriam Morris, flute authority Greg Dikmans and Alexandra Castle on flute.

Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is performing a special concert in Mackay with lead violinist Sergey Didorenko, cellist Dmitri Gornovsky, Adrian Pulido Bautista, Evridiki Iliadou on cello, viola da gamba expert Miriam Morris, flute authority Greg Dikmans and Alexandra Castle on flute. contributed

'CLASSICAL music the world over' is the motto of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

It is with that message in mind that the ensemble will make their way to perform a special concert in Mackay on June 28.

Billed as one of Germany's finest ensembles, they plan to showcase a diverse program ranging from Vivaldi's famed La Tempesta de Mare to W.A. Mozart, Niccolo Paganini and Camille Saint-Saens.

Their objective is simple.

"We want to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy classical music,” a spokesperson said.

"The popularity of our ensemble is reflected in the fact that the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne gives around 300 concerts a year around the globe and listeners throughout the world look forward to a musical encounter with our exceptionally talented musicians.”

Founded in their namesake city of Cologne, the group took advantage of the notoriety of the city's background in creating music and said they used the generations of musical knowledge to create an outstanding show.

According to the group's website: "It is irrelevant for our musicians whether they are playing in a little village church, in the open air, in Cologne Cathedral or in the Sydney Opera House - their enthusiasm to play music is the same every time”.

"The objective is simple - we want to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy classical music.”

"The real appeal of our program lies in the meeting of popular and unknown works from a wide variety of musical epochs.”

The permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists primarily of hand-picked pieces with their tours regularly including Europe, America and Britain means their collections and soloist take on a special significance.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Mackay Region Visitor Centre, Sarina Field of Dreams and at the door. You can phone 0748371277 for more information.

What: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne 2019

When: Friday, June 28 | 7pm

Where: Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Gordon Street