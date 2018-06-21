International musicians to perform in the Whitsundays

DON'T MISS: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will call into Airlie on their Australia tour this month.

AFTER several successful European tours the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne from Germany is coming back to the Whitsundays as part of an Australia-wide tour this month.

Classical music the world over is the motto of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne because they play with the same enthusiasm whether they are in a town church or the Sydney Opera House.

The world-renowned orchestra will play a powerful new program at St Martin's Church on Saturday, June 30.

The chamber's talented musicians play a permanently expanding repertoire of hand-picked pieces at about 300 concerts a year around the globe.

The real appeal of their program is said to lie in the mixing of popular and unknown works from a wide variety of musical epochs.

This sees familiar greats like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi in company with works from people such as Sergei Prokofieff through to the King of Tango, Astor Piazzolla.

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne was founded in that city, famous for its University of Music and its musical and instrumental teaching.

Orchestra

WHAT: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne

WHERE: St Martin's Church, Cannonvale

WHEN: June 30, 7pm

TICKETS: Adult $40, Pensioner $35, Children $30 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church on 4945 1025 or at the door one hour prior to the concert (cash sales only)