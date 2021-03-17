International riders rev up for big night of racing in Bowen

International rider Ryan Douglas will take part in the North Queensland Solo Masters at the Bowen Showgrounds on March 27. Photo: Colin Stratford

International rider Ryan Douglas will take part in the North Queensland Solo Masters at the Bowen Showgrounds on March 27. Photo: Colin Stratford

International riders, adrenaline-pumping sidecars and talented juniors will all take part in a huge night of racing at Bowen Showgrounds.

The North Queensland Speedway Riders and Supporters Association is revving up for the start of the 2021 North Queensland solo racing season and competition will heat up with the North Queensland Solo Masters set to be run at Bowen Showgrounds on Saturday, March 27.

Among the nominations for the trophy are international riders Ryan Douglas from Leicester Lions, Zane Keleher from Poole Pirates and ex-Sheffield Tigers rider Zaine Kennedy.

Brisbane young gun and last year’s winner Jedd List is also hoping to knock them off their perch.

Douglas will be hard to beat on the fast-paced showground track and has been in top form all summer.

More stories:

Huge wrap: Cricketers in grand final, golfers shave for cure

Green light: Wheels in motion for Bowen motorsport facility

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



He took out the North Brisbane Speedway Masters, Phil Crump Solo International and South Australian Solo Championships in the past three months alone.

He also just topped the podium in round one of the Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions series in Brisbane at the weekend.

Douglas said the fast Bowen track suited his style and he was excited to be racing in the north again.

“The team always prepare the track well and the crowd is nice and loud, which as riders, we love to hear,” he said.

Douglas placed second in the 2020 Queensland Solo Championships at the track and is hoping to go one better this time.

The solo riders are supported by 1000cc sidecars, which will supply the usual amount of high-adrenaline action.

International riders Zaine Kennedy and Ryan Douglas will take part in the North Queensland Solo Masters at the Bowen Showgrounds on March 27. Photo: Colin Stratford

Nominated outfits include Tyler Moon with Adam Lovell and Gary Schofield with Tyler sharp, among others.

The competition is always fierce between the sidecars and the Bowen meeting is expected to be no different.

Further entertainment will come from some of North Queensland’s talented juniors, including Neiko Donovan from Townsville and Burdekin’s Ky Mitchell on their 125cc machines, and the Northern Territory’s Brad Niven on his 250cc junior solo.

The NQ Speedway Kart Club also will run on the same night, rounding out a massive field of events.

The showground gates will open at 4.30pm, with tapes flying from 6.30pm with plenty of local food and drink vendors onsite.

A licensed bar also will be available.