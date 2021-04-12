Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
International circus and physical theatre performer SarahBirdgirl. Picture: Contributed
International circus and physical theatre performer SarahBirdgirl. Picture: Contributed
Art & Theatre

International star to perform in Mackay cabaret fundraiser

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Paralympian and internationally-renowned circus, theatre and freak show performer is coming to Mackay for a saucy night of cabaret and canapes.

Mackay-based charity Crossroad Arts is bringing Sarah Houbolt, otherwise known as Sarah Birdgirl, to be the star for its cocktail fundraiser.

Houbolt specialises in acrobatics, aerials, hula hoop and sideshow and performed in Cirque du Soleil’s Worlds Away.

She was a finalist in the Sydney 2000 Paralympics swimming event, performed with Vulcana Women’s Circus Australia and toured in New Zealand with circus theatre company, Dust Palace.

Houbolt also toured throughout Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States with her Green Room Award winning solo show Kookoo Dust Palace.

Artistic Director Alison Richardson said Hobolt was both an advocate for people with a disability and for the arts.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Sarah’s calibre and experience come to Mackay to share her talents,” Ms Richardson said.

More stories:

Mackay musician on stage at Winton’s Way Out West Festival

BEST BRUNCH: New kid on the block wins top brekky vote

Mackay magistrate and arts enthusiast Bronwyn Hartigan will speak on the evening alongside Crossroad Arts’ ambassadors.

The show begins at 6.30pm on Friday, May 7 at 55 Wood Street, Mackay before moving to the next venue for the main performance.

Tickets cost $100. For more information on Cabaret and Canapes, head to Crossroad Arts’ website.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

cirque du soleil crossroad arts mackay theatre paralympians whatson
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Premium Content Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Council News ‘That would suggest there are things in the report that the government does not want to be made public’

        • 12th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout

        • 12th Apr 2021 4:58 AM
        Blame game over $5.85b roadworks backlog

        Premium Content Blame game over $5.85b roadworks backlog

        News Cost of required works on Queensland’s state controlled roads has soared

        • 12th Apr 2021 4:57 AM
        • 1 OkToSayNoToTheNats
        Citizens inform grassroots action plan to protect reef

        Premium Content Citizens inform grassroots action plan to protect reef

        News IN PICS: A flock of black cockatoos perched above as residents celebrated the...