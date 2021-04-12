International star to perform in Mackay cabaret fundraiser

A Paralympian and internationally-renowned circus, theatre and freak show performer is coming to Mackay for a saucy night of cabaret and canapes.

Mackay-based charity Crossroad Arts is bringing Sarah Houbolt, otherwise known as Sarah Birdgirl, to be the star for its cocktail fundraiser.

Houbolt specialises in acrobatics, aerials, hula hoop and sideshow and performed in Cirque du Soleil’s Worlds Away.

She was a finalist in the Sydney 2000 Paralympics swimming event, performed with Vulcana Women’s Circus Australia and toured in New Zealand with circus theatre company, Dust Palace.

Houbolt also toured throughout Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States with her Green Room Award winning solo show Kookoo Dust Palace.

Artistic Director Alison Richardson said Hobolt was both an advocate for people with a disability and for the arts.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Sarah’s calibre and experience come to Mackay to share her talents,” Ms Richardson said.

Mackay magistrate and arts enthusiast Bronwyn Hartigan will speak on the evening alongside Crossroad Arts’ ambassadors.

The show begins at 6.30pm on Friday, May 7 at 55 Wood Street, Mackay before moving to the next venue for the main performance.

Tickets cost $100. For more information on Cabaret and Canapes, head to Crossroad Arts’ website.



